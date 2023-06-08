Fox Valley antiques show moves to Wheaton

WHEATON -- The annual Fox Valley at the Fairgrounds Antiques Show will be held in Wheaton for the first time Saturday, June 10, at the DuPage County Fairgrounds.

The show was held for many decades at the Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles. The Chicago Suburban Antiques Dealers Association, producers of the show, hope to make the DuPage fairgrounds, 2015 Manchester Road, its new permanent home.

Forty five dealers from 10 states will gather under one roof to sell antiques, collectibles and Americana. The fairgrounds offer free parking, food and plenty of comfortable seating. Admission of $8 benefits historical preservation projects. Children younger than 15 are free.

The Chicago Suburban Antiques Dealers Association is a nonprofit organization staffed by volunteers.