Alight adds behavioral health to platform

LINCOLNSHIRE -- Alight Inc. said Thursday it has added a component to its Human Resources platform to help employees and families navigate complex behavioral health concerns.

Alight is a cloud-based human capital and technology services provider. The new features, available to organizations utilizing Alight Clinical Guidance and Alight Total Guidance, are designed to overcome many of the barriers faced by individuals when trying to seek treatment.

These new features include a designated, multidisciplinary team of psychiatrists, psychiatric nurses and practitioners, licensed social workers and mental health counselors -- through Alight Behavioral Health Allies -- that can act as allies in helping an individual find the site of care that meets their specific need.

Through an integrated and personalized user experience, the Alight Worklife platform also promotes available mental health resources and encourages individuals to utilize the available support. Spouses can also access these resources through the Alight Worklife platform and app.

"At Alight, we understand that a healthy mind is fundamental to an individual's overall well-being," said Alison Borland, chief well-being officer at Alight.