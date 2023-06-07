Gurnee Mills celebrates National Outlet Shopping Day

GURNEE -- Gurnee Mills said it expects thousands of Chicago-area shoppers looking for bargains Saturday and Sunday, June 10-11, as its more than 40 retailers celebrate National Outlet Shopping Day.

National Outlet Shopping Day is the biggest outlet savings event of the year, the mall said. Many of its retailers will offer discounts up to 65% savings and prizes for shoppers. The mall will distribute National Outlet Shopping Day tote bags beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday.

There will be two photo selfie stations set up and food samplings, as well.