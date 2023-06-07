Data Clean expands in East Coast

DES PLAINES -- Data Clean Corp., an environment cleaning and remediation specialist, said Wednesday it has acquired SML Enterprises, a Virginia-based critical environment cleaning business serving data centers across the mid-Atlantic region.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

The transaction is the first strategic acquisition by Data Clean since it was acquired by Angeles Equity Partners LLC, a private investment firm. Through this acquisition, Data Clean has strengthened its position as a market leader in contamination control, especially for data centers, and further penetrated one of the most important data center geographies in the world, the Des Plaines-based company said.

"We believe the combination of our decades of collective experience with the latest technological innovations will provide our customers with the peace of mind that comes from best-in-class solutions," said Richard Hill, president of Data Clean. "The acquisition highlights our commitment to being recognized as the market leader in contamination control services for critical environments."

With over 40 years of experience, Data Clean maintains thousands of facilities around the world. Data Clean specifically serves critical environments such as datacom environments and computer rooms, in addition to laboratories and clean rooms through its Sterile Science-branded division.

SML Enterprises has been providing critical environment contamination control services to the mid-Atlantic region since 1984.