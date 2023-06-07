CompTIA updates cybersecurity training

DOWNERS GROVE -- CompTIA, the nonprofit association for the information technology industry and workforce, said Wednesday it has released of an updated version of its Cybersecurity Analyst (CySA+) certification exam.

The training, exam and certification is the industry's most up-to-date security analyst credential, CompTIA said.

"The skills needed for modern cybersecurity analysts to protect organizations have evolved over the past few years," said Thomas Reilly, chief product officer at CompTIA. "The (exam) is an intermediate certification that has been updated to validate the skills necessary to help security professionals monitor, detect and respond to threats and manage risk on the job."