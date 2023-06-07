Brunswick named a best workplace

METTAWA -- Brunswick Corp., the world's largest marine technology company, has been named one of the Best Companies to Work For in 2023-24 by U.S. News & World Report.

Additionally, the magazine published its lists of the Best Companies for Work-Life Balance and Best Companies for Quality of Pay, with Brunswick finishing in the Top 10 in both categories.

Of the thousands of publicly traded companies that were surveyed for this inaugural award, only 200 are recognized across six factors of employee well-being, including quality of pay and benefits, work/life balance, job and company stability, physical and psychological safety, career development, and belongingness.

"We are honored to be named one of the Best Companies to Work For in 2023-2024 and recognized for our dedication to Work-Life Balance and the quality of the career opportunities we provide for our 19,000 global employees," said Dave Foulkes, Brunswick CEO.