World's Fair to open Thursday in Hoffman Estates

World's Fair by Fairgrounds will offer the brand's cafe menu of coffee and tea varietals, snack bites and grab-and-go offerings. Courtesy of Infuse Hospitality

HOFFMAN ESTATES -- Fairgrounds Craft Coffee and Tea said it will open World's Fair by Fairgrounds Thursday, June 8, in the former AT&T research facility in Hoffman Estates.

Fairgrounds is owned by Infuse Hospitality, a food and beverage management company based in Chicago. Fairgrounds has become a national leader in the craft coffee and tea space, bringing a variety of the nation's finest craft roasters and specialty teas together under one roof.

World's Fair by Fairgrounds is located at Bell Works Chicagoland, 2000 AT&T Center Drive.

By expanding to the Chicago suburbs, the growing chain will offer the same variety of coffee, teas and food Fairgrounds customers have grown to know, in addition to a cocktail menu that features coffee- and tea-infused libations.

"We're more than excited to be a driving force in bringing back vibrant lifestyle centers like Bell Works Chicagoland, which is transforming the former AT&T space into a hub of innovation and community," said Michael Schultz, founder and chairman of Infuse Hospitality.

Fairgrounds currently operates ten locations in Chicago, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, and Dallas markets.