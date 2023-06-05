High Wire names new chief financial officer

BATAVIA -- High Wire Networks, Inc., a global provider of managed cybersecurity and technology enablement, has appointed Curtis Smith as chief financial officer, succeeding Dan Sullivan, who has retired from the company.

Smith brings to High Wire more than 30 years of finance and operational experience, spending most of his time as a CFO for Nasdaq listed and privately held companies. He has been instrumental in leading IPOs, M&A transactions, and strategic growth initiatives. Most recently, he served as CFO of Job.com, a data-driven, AI-powered staffing and recruiting company, where he established corporate reporting platforms and managed the roll-up of several acquisitions onto common systems.

"We welcome Curt and his many years of executive experience at managed and outsourced financial services companies," said High Wire CEO Mark Porter.

"We look forward to his contributions to High Wire as we look to grow our recurring revenue from our AI-driven Overwatch Managed Cybersecurity ecosystem of services. We also believe his extensive public company experience will help us with our planned uplist to Nasdaq."

Commented Smith: "I see the more than 430% customer growth in Overwatch over the past year as just the beginning of the growth in this highly valuable segment of the company's business. I look forward to helping the company continue to expand Overwatch and its tech enablement services, as well as further expanding its High Wire partner program that now totals more than 625 channel partners worldwide."