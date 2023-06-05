AHEAD acquires Libertyville's MBX

LIBERTYVILLE -- AHEAD, a Chicago-based provider of enterprise cloud and digital business platforms, said Monday it has acquired MBX Systems.

MBX Systems in Libertyville is an advanced integrator of custom hardware systems and supplier of global logistics and supply chain orchestration software. The company operates a 120,000-square-foot integration and logistics center.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

In joining forces, the two firms will help enterprise clients by delivering advanced infrastructure and edge solutions across environments such as clinical care, health and safety, oil and gas and digital business infrastructure. The union will also help clients streamline global distribution of those products, AHEAD said.

AHEAD owns a proprietary software platform, known as Hatch, that enables clients and original equipment manufacturers to manage the full life cycle of their IT assets.

"With the addition of MBX, we will provide the custom solutions our clients require to fulfill their expanding needs for edge and hyperscale solutions," said Eric Kaplan, chief technology officer at AHEAD. "Not only will we engineer and build these systems for our clients, but with the addition of Hatch, offer them the ability to optimize the product life cycle along with full support for global logistics and asset management."