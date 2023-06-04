After Hours
Posted6/4/2023 1:00 AM
The Batavia Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of Batavia Chamber member Culver's of Batavia with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 25. They are located at 470 N. Randall Road in Batavia. Batavia Mayor Jeffery Schielke presided over the celebration with the owners, Katie Bulgrin and Michael Smith, along with Colleen Armendaris, manager. Among the well-wishers were Batavia Chamber President and CEO Margaret Perreault; Patti Anselme, special events coordinator; and Shirley Mott, chamber communications and membership coordinator. Also present were Batavia city staff members Lori Botterman and Anthony Isom, Batavia chamber ambassadors, as well as fellow chamber members and business owners.
The Geneva Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting celebrating the five-year anniversary of Inluro, 211 W. State St., Geneva on May 25. Owners Rob and Susi Brucato, cut the ribbon surrounded by associates, Geneva Chamber board members, ambassadors and staff. For more information on this business, visit their website https://www.inluro.com/
Starke Industries held a ribbon-cutting ceremony May 11 for its new office at 122 W. Northwest Hwy. in Palatine. Pictured are Deborah Gabriel, president of Palatine's Chamber of Commerce, Palatine Mayor Jim Schwantz, owner Tyler Starke and his wife Megan Starke, and Steven Gaus business development director for Palatine's Chamber of Commerce. Starke Industries can be found online at www.starkeit.com.
The Geneva Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for Light Held Love., 716 W. State St., Geneva on May 26. Owners Erik and Erica Schwartz cut the ribbon while their children held it surrounded by associates, family, friends, Geneva Chamber board members, ambassadors and staff. For more information on this business, visit their website http://www.lightheldlove.com.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.