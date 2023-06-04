After Hours

The Batavia Chamber of Commerce celebrated the opening of Batavia Chamber member Culver's of Batavia with a ribbon-cutting ceremony on May 25. They are located at 470 N. Randall Road in Batavia. Batavia Mayor Jeffery Schielke presided over the celebration with the owners, Katie Bulgrin and Michael Smith, along with Colleen Armendaris, manager. Among the well-wishers were Batavia Chamber President and CEO Margaret Perreault; Patti Anselme, special events coordinator; and Shirley Mott, chamber communications and membership coordinator. Also present were Batavia city staff members Lori Botterman and Anthony Isom, Batavia chamber ambassadors, as well as fellow chamber members and business owners.