More multifamily residential buildings proposed for Des Plaines

This map shows where a developer wants to put up two residential buildings in Des Plaines. Courtesy of Des Plaines

This is an architectural rendering of one of the multifamily buildings proposed for Graceland Avenue in Des Plaines. Courtesy of Des Plaines

A pair of four-story, multifamily residential buildings could be coming to central Des Plaines -- and the developer will make his first pitch to the community Tuesday night.

Barry Sidel of Chicago-based Luz and Associates has proposed constructing one of the buildings on the northwest corner of Graceland Avenue and Thacker Street. The other would go up on the other side of Graceland at Oakwood Avenue.

Together, they'd be known as Contour Place.

The roughly 3-acre property at Graceland and Thacker formerly was home to Contour Saws. The other site is a parking lot covering a little more than 1 acre.

The larger building would have a mix of studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom units, 122 in all, documents show. The smaller building would have one- and four 2-bedroom units, 56 in all.

One-bedroom units would be the most common type in either building, documents show.

Both properties would need to be rezoned for the proposal to become reality.

One of the sites is in the 2nd Ward, while the other is in the 3rd Ward. Neither 2nd Ward Alderman Colt Moylan nor 3rd Ward Alderman Sean Oskerka could be reached for comment.

Des Plaines' planning and zoning board, which advises the city council, will review the proposal during a special meeting Tuesday. The session is set to run from 6 to 8 p.m. at city hall, 1420 Miner St.

After a brief introduction, the meeting will resemble an open house, allowing people to learn about the plan and ask questions, officials said. It will close with a short board discussion.

The board won't take action on the plan Tuesday. Formal hearings will be scheduled.

Learn more about the plan at desplaines.org/contourplace.