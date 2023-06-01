Spotless Brands names new CEO

OAKBROOK TERRACE -- Spotless Brands, a leading car wash platform in the United States, has appointed retail executive John Standley as its new CEO to accelerate the company's growth and cement its position as the leading operator in every market served.

Standley succeeds Russ Reynolds, who will serve as an operating adviser to the company and a member of the board of directors.

Standley brings more than 30 years of service organization experience to Spotless Brands. He previously served as the executive vice president of Walgreens Boots Alliance and president of Walgreens, where he led the $100 billion U.S. retail pharmacy segment, including all aspects of the Walgreens drugstore and specialty pharmacy businesses. During Standley's tenure, Walgreens rapidly expanded its immunization and testing capabilities and launched several initiatives to improve the customer experience.

Prior to Walgreens, Standley was the CEO and chairman of the board of Rite Aid where he led the company through a transformation from a traditional drugstore chain to a health and wellness company.

"I am eager to build on the incredible work that has already been accomplished by Russ and the full team at Spotless Brands. Looking ahead, I have full confidence that we will continue to push the boundaries of innovation and drive Spotless Brands' growth to new heights," he said.