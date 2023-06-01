Porte Brown merges with Oak Brook firm

ELK GROVE VILLAGE -- Porte Brown LLC, a growing suburban accounting and consulting firm, said it merged with RVG Partners LLC on Thursday. The professionals from RVG, now operating under the Porte Brown name, will continue to serve clients from its Oak Brook location.

RVG Partners originally opened its doors back in 1999 and is known as a proactive firm that provides personalized accounting services, audits, reviews and compilations, business succession planning, financial forecasts and projections, and tax and consulting services for individuals and business clients in assorted industries.

"We are thrilled to announce our merger with RVG Partners and welcome their talented team into our organization," said Joseph A. Gleba, CEO and managing partner of Elk Grove Village-based Porte Brown. "Their expertise and experience in the profession complements our service offerings and will provide additional value to our clients."

"As the accounting industry continues to evolve and become more complex, this partnership will allow us to stay ahead of the curve and provide our clients with the best possible service," said Steve Remy, managing member of RVG Partners. "We look forward to this exciting new chapter in our firm's history."