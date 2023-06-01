Business program launched in Libertyville

LIBERTYVILLE -- A program to acknowledge Libertyville businesses that have demonstrated excellence was launched by the Libertyville Economic Development Commission Thursday.

The inaugural Business Excellence Recognition program is designed to highlight the many Libertyville businesses that have excelled in their operations through innovative practices, exemplary construction projects, and contributions to the community and economy.

Nominations are requested for businesses to be considered and can be submitted through the program webpage, www.Libertyville.com/BusinessRecognition. Up to two business will be selected from five categories, including economic impact and community impact.

"The community may not be aware of the extraordinary achievements and uniqueness of these Libertyville businesses, it's our hope to help educate residents about these accomplished businesses that reside in our own backyards," said commission Chairman John Cortesi.