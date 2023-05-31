Palatine keeps Red Roof Inn closed in wake of illicit activity

Palatine was left with no choice but to close down a local hotel because it was acting as a "open drug and prostitution market," according to the village's attorney.

The village revoked the business license of the Red Roof Inn, 1200 Frontage Road on May 18, in the wake of multiple drug arrests tied to the business.

Village Attorney Patrick Brankin cited a "complete lack of oversight, a complete lack of operational control" by hotel management in explaining the village's actions.

"The immediate goal was to clean up what was going on out there and to protect the public health and safety," Brankin said Wednesday. "When you have a situation that is going on like this, as was shown by the evidence, I think that there is one answer, and that was the revocation to stop it."

The hotel's owner, Shashtri Hospitality Inc., is expected to appeal the license revocation before the village council.

In the meantime, administrative hearings are continuing before Village Administrator Reid Ottesen to address pending matters such as court costs and village attorney's fees, as well as the eviction of one remaining lodger. The next hearing is scheduled for June 12 at village hall.

During a May 10 hearing, police painted a picture of a Wild West atmosphere of drug use and prostitution at the hotel, including two drug-related deaths.

Detective Mike Thompson said that two recent arrestees, Carlos Cooks and Kory Brown, were identified by a witness as running a drug and prostitution operation out of the hotel.

Detectives also said two of the hotel's employees were involved in the illicit activity.

Police said there were 65 calls for service from Jan. 1 to March 22. In one instance, police said, an intoxicated man was beating a girl in the lobby.

Kenneth Apicella, the attorney for the hotel's ownership, said it is taking steps to address the problems that have cropped up only within the past five or six months.