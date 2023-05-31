Fresenius Kabi expands prefilled syringe options

LAKE ZURICH -- Fresenius Kabi Wednesday announced the launch and immediate availability in the U.S. of Diazepam in its Simplist brand of ready-to-administer, prefilled syringes.

Diazepam is prescribed for the management of anxiety disorders or for the short-term relief of the symptoms of anxiety.

Fresenius Kabi said its line of prefilled syringes help nurses and hospital staffs from making errors in the delivery of medications. Preventable errors caused by injectable medications impact more than 1 million hospitalizations annually, adding an estimated $2.7 billion to $5.1 billion of medical costs to the U.S. health care system, the company said.

"We're pleased to add Diazepam Injection to our Simplist prefilled syringe portfolio, which will simplify preparation processes and streamline workflows for clinicians in the U.S., all while helping enhance patient safety," said John Ducker, president and CEO of Fresenius Kabi USA.

Simplist products are formulated, filled and packaged in the U.S. using fully automated, state-of-the-art technology, Fresenius Kabi said. The company has invested nearly $1 billion on an advanced manufacturing and distribution network dedicated to serving U.S. hospitals and health systems.