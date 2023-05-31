Credit union announces 10th annual recycling event

NAPERVILLE -- Recycle electronics and shred your sensitive documents during DuPage Credit Union's 10th annual Drive, Drop & Donate event to benefit DuPage County students in need.

Drive, Drop & Donate will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, June 16, at the credit union's Naperville Operations Center, 1515 Bond St.

There is a $10 minimum donation to recycle electronics or shred documents, with 100% of the proceeds benefiting the credit union's We've Got Your Back fundraiser to help local students in need through the purchasing of backpacks and school supplies.

Both cash and credit will be accepted; please place cash in an envelope.

"This is a great opportunity to clear clutter and help local students start the school with essential supplies," said Amy Brandt, DuPage Credit Union's senior vice president of Digital, Payments & Learning Transformation.

Last year, the credit union raised over $3,500 during its Drive, Drop & Donate event. Additional donations can be made at dupagecu.com/backpacks.