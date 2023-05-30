Quilters Quest celebrates 10 years in business

DOWNERS GROVE -- Quilters Quest will celebrate its 10th year with an anniversary event Thursday, June 1, through Saturday, June 3, at its new location, 7305 Lemont Road in Downers Grove.

The event will include sales, raffles and spin-to-win games.

Quilters Quest offers everything needed to ignite creativity in its customers, from sewing machines to notions to thousands of fabric bolts. It also offers on-site machine repairs by certified technicians for all brands of sewing machines.

"It's the customers that have made us successful," store manager Jeanne Weseman said. "We get to see people being creative and seeing that has been both fulfilling and exciting."

For more information on the event, visit quiltersquest.com.