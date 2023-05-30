Gamma partners with Finnish battery developer

WESTMONT -- Simulation software maker Gamma Technologies said Tuesday it has partnered with Proventia to develop state-of-the-art battery and system models for off-road machines.

GT develops and licenses GT-SUITE, a multi-physics computer-aided education simulation software. Proventia is a Finnish technology company whose battery products portfolio specializes in non-road mobile machines.

"The industry is undergoing an unprecedented transformation, requiring us to act fast and decisively to meet the net zero ambitions," said Chris Walsh, chief research officer at Gamma Technologies.

"A trusted system simulation platform can play a key role in the accelerated development of innovative and high-quality products, while reducing development costs and time-to-market," he said.

This partnership establishes an ongoing collaboration and facilitates the sharing of expertise and thought leadership for battery technologies and electrification in general, GT said.