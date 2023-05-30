Bus company leases space in Elk Grove

Safeway Transportation recently subleased 2450 Lunt Ave. in Elk Grove Village for its school bus transportation business. Courtesy of Brown Commercial Group

ELK GROVE VILLAGE -- Brown Commercial Group negotiated for Safeway Transportation in subleasing a building at 2450 Lunt Ave. in Elk Grove Village for its school bus transportation business.

The building had been occupied by Boom Country Tire, which recently merged with another company and no longer needs the space, Elk Grove-based Brown Commercial Group said.

Brown Commercial Group broker Candace Scurto represented Boom Country Tire. Mason Hezner, Brown Commercial Group vice president of sales, represented the bus company.

Scurto also recently negotiated:

• A 10,000-square-foot lease at 532-534 N. York Road in Bensenville. Meikem Supply is expanding its detergent supply business from a 6,000-square-foot space in Elk Grove Village.

• A 3,168-square-foot lease at 1508 E. Algonquin Road in Arlington Heights, IL. Scurto represented the landlord in leasing space to Fritz Konstruction.

"Despite tight market conditions in the O'Hare submarket, there are more opportunities for tenants that need to adjust their industrial space compared to buyers looking to purchase," Scurto said.