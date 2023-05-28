BizWeek: Many travelers over holiday weekend; mall redevelopment to begin next stage

Prices won't stop people from traveling

Despite irritating gas prices and inflationary buzzkills, more than 2 million Illinoisans will escape for the first big holiday weekend of 2023, AAA predicts.

Hawthorn mall redevelopment set

The next stage in the $252 million "transformative redevelopment" of Hawthorn mall in Vernon Hills is set to begin this summer. It will include luxury apartments, open spaces and new retailers and restaurants.

A fowl change for former diner

From liver and onions to chicken wings: Arlington Heights' shuttered Dunton House diner is being transformed into the first suburban outpost of Bird's Nest, a popular Lincoln Park sports bar known for its award-winning barbecued and buffaloed fowl.

ESO search ends with Goodman

After a two-year search, the Elgin Symphony Orchestra has found its new music director. Chad Goodman will lead the symphony's 74th season when it opens in October.

Starbucks reopens after renovations

After months of being closed for renovations, a former Starbucks Reserve in downtown Naperville has reopened as a traditional Starbucks coffee house.

Taking Durty Nellie's back to its roots

Plans to tear down Durty Nellie's in downtown Palatine to make way for a new, six-story building is a chance to bring the establishment back to its Irish pub roots, said co-owner Jim Dolezal.

Hideout moves in new direction

The Hideout of Schaumburg bar and restaurant got the green light from village trustees Tuesday to begin a new chapter of its history in the long-vacant restaurant building next to the Valley Lake Shopping Center it and its predecessors have occupied for about four decades.

Cooke honored with Charlemagne Award

The St. Charles Chamber of Commerce on Friday presented longtime local attorney Jim Cooke with its highest honor: the Charlemagne Award.