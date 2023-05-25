World's Fair by Fairgrounds cafe opening at Bell Works in Hoffman Estates June 8

Bell Works Chicagoland in Hoffman Estates will take a major step toward the well-rounded, self-contained "metroburb" it was designed to be with the opening of the World's Fair by Fairgrounds cafe on June 8.

The new concept from Fairgrounds Craft Coffee and Tea will offer the same variety of beverages and food its customers have already known at Bell Works, but with the addition of a cocktail menu including coffee-and tea-infused drinks, in a larger, vibrant setting.

The 5,743-square-foot establishment is the innovation of Infuse Hospitality, a Chicago-based food and beverage management company.

"We're more than excited to be a driving force in bringing back vibrant lifestyle centers like Bell Works Chicagoland, which is transforming the former AT&T space into a hub of innovation and community," Infuse Hospitality founder and Chairman Michael Schultz said in a statement. "Our newest location, World's Fair by Fairgrounds, is right in the heart of Hoffman Estates. We hope our presence, along with the other businesses and amenities in this repurposed space, will bring even more to the community and the surrounding area."

World's Fair by Fairgrounds is exactly the type of service business that's been intended from the start to make Bell Works attractive to office tenants and residents, as well as visitors from the wider community.

The redevelopment of the former AT&T headquarters at 2000 Center Drive is home to numerous businesses, as well as the It Gym, Fit Lab at Bell Works, and the coworking space coLab.

While all the commercial space is within the sprawling original building, Hoffman Estates trustees in February granted final approval to 164 high-end townhouses and preliminary approval to about 300 apartments on a 20-acre site on the east side of the former corporate campus.

Infuse Hospitality is opening another new business -- Fairgrounds Elm Grove -- west of Milwaukee, where Fairgrounds Yankee Hill has found success in the city's downtown.

For more information, visit fairgrounds.cafe or follow the company on its Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or TikTok accounts.