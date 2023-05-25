Walgreens to cut 10% of corporate workforce

DAILY HERALD FILE PHOTOMost of the upcoming Walgreens layoffs will be at the drugstore giant's Deerfield headquarters, shown here, or its Chicago office.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, facing a pileup of financial obligations for opioid litigation and other legal matters, is laying off 504 corporate employees.

Spokesman Marty Maloney confirmed the layoffs Thursday, saying most of the cuts will be at the drugstore giant's Deerfield headquarters or its Chicago office. He said the layoffs represent about 10% of its corporate workforce.

"None of these roles are based at our stores, distribution centers, microfulfillment centers or call centers. We're grateful for the many contributions by the team members who will be leaving our organization, and are committed to supporting them as much as possible during this transition," Maloney said.

