Wingspan Development Group adds Sclafini

MOUNT PROSPECT -- Wingspan Development Group, a national real estate development firm active in mixed-use and multifamily properties, said it hired John Sclafini as fund and investor relations manager. He will focus on institutional investors and investment advisers.

Through WDG Finance LLC, Wingspan has raised millions of dollars to fuel its continued development, and Sclafini will help the company tap into a national network of investors who are increasingly attracted to directly investing in multifamily, mixed-use and industrial properties, Wingspan said.

Sclafini most recently worked for First Trust in Wheaton, where he focused on RIA and institutional investors, offering ETF and SMA products. Prior to that, he was a financial analyst with Merrill Lynch and a floor trader for CME Group.

He has an master's degree in sports and fitness administration from Northwestern University and an undergraduate degree from Western International University in business administration, management and operations.

In his new role, Sclafini will join forces with Todd Younger, Wingspan's fund and investor relations manager who is focused on raising assets primarily from individual investors and family offices. Wingspan has grown rapidly in recent years, expanding to new markets in suburban Chicago, Southeast Wisconsin and Florida, with eyes on expansion to Atlanta.

"Right now, smart investors are looking for alternative investments, and private equity real estate falls into that category," said Sclafini. "Wingspan affords them the opportunity to directly invest in a fund with a three- to five-year hold and targeted returns above historical stock index performance. Especially as the stock market continues to waver this year, that's very attractive. I deeply respect Wingspan's values, its success to date and what it has in the pipeline, and I'm excited to join forces with them to be part of its continuing growth story."