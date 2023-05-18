Wheeling animal training center set to expand

A Wheeling animal training facility's expansion plans got a green light from village hall this week.

Waggles Pet Resort, 500 W. Hintz Road, is set to take over an adjoining unit at 530 W. Hintz. The 5,889-square-foot addition will be used in the training of dogs that don't like to play with other dogs, owner Ross Neihaus said.

Waggles has catered to dogs that like to socialize since its founding in 2020, Neihaus said.

"We're ready to expand and to serve a new population of dogs," he said.

The space at 530 W. Hintz is vacant. It last was occupied by Spartan Safe of Wheeling, a business that closed within the past year, Village Manager Jon Sfondilis said.

The village board approved a special use permit for the expanded training facility Monday night. The permit was needed because the building on Hintz is zoned for industrial and office uses.

Neihaus said he doesn't yet have a construction timetable or a target launch date for the expanded services.

Waggles' main location, at 419 Harvester Court in Wheeling, serves as the company's boarding facility. The Hintz Road operation opened last year just for training, Neihaus said.