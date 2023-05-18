Plan to convert former Rolling Meadows firehouse into food hall falls through

The two-story, 5,400-square-foot former Rolling Meadows Station 15 firehouse, decommissioned in 2019, was eyed as a food hall adaptive reuse development. But the city council has scrapped the plan. Daily Herald File Photo, 2014

A plan to convert Rolling Meadows' old downtown firehouse into a food hall has fallen through, as city leaders take a step back to reevaluate what might work on the site.

The food hall concept was unveiled publicly in March 2022, and officials negotiated behind closed doors for months with developer Coaction Corp. over specifics like timing, cost and what-if scenarios.

But aldermen decided in recent months to formally end negotiations, believing the developer's project not to be viable in light of current economic conditions, according to City Manager Rob Sabo.

The plan would have included an eatery with six booths leased to independent vendors and restaurants on the first floor, an event space and bar on the second floor, and an outdoor covered patio dining area.

Aldermen are now practically going back to the drawing board -- waiting on a Kirchoff Road corridor "subarea" plan that could take 10 to 16 months to complete -- before soliciting offers.

But the city council also agreed this week they won't wait if a good project comes to them.

Alderman Jenifer Vinezeano said she's received inquiries from potential developers, and other council members reiterated their desire for revenue-generating uses such as restaurants, breweries, wineries, distilleries or other attractions.

"We are in no hurry to sell this property," said Vinezeano, whose Ward 4 includes the old Fire Station 15 at 3111 Meadow Drive. "It needs to be the right fit. We own the property. It's not burning a hole in our pocket. So let's find the right fit."

"I know that there is a right business out there that's going to buy this and add value to our community, to that corridor, to my ward, and overall with the development that's just to the north of us," Vinezeano said of the Chicago Bears' proposed redevelopment of Arlington Park.

Aldermen directed their staff to get a new appraisal, since the last one was done in 2019. It valued the property at $507,000, assuming the two-story, 5,400-square-foot building was in average condition and suitable for adaptive reuse.

But because some $300,000 of repairs would be needed to the 65-year-old brick building, Alderman Kevin O'Brien also asked to get quotes on the possible demolition cost.

"I think it's a great historic building, but that's an option," said O'Brien, whose Ward 3 is on the north side of Kirchoff Road.

The council debated whether any residential component should be included in a redevelopment of the building and site. Alderman Karen McHale suggested the city shouldn't rule out the possibility if it makes the project viable.

"I understand that we don't want to have a ginormous apartment complex," said McHale, of the west side Ward 1. "But I hesitate when I think of a developer coming in and wanting to put less than 10 units on top of a really nice shopping or restaurant or something like that, knowing that this above brings in monthly revenue just in case this restaurant doesn't quite make it."

But especially considering the controversial 2019 approval of 106 townhouses on the former Dominick's site, Vinezeano said her constituents have spoken loud and clear.

"My ward stands fast on this, that there is not to be any residential there. They do not care if it is above, below, next to. They don't care," she said. "I think having such a saturation of the townhomes across the street has just really burned a bridge in the ward and I don't want to sour any potential for any other business that may be there due to those sour feelings."