Middleby announces executive retirement and additions

ELGIN -- Middleby said Martin M. Lindsay, chief risk and administration officer, is retiring and the company also announced the appointment of two company officers.

Brittany Cerwin was named chief accounting officer and Matthew Fuchsen was named chief development officer of the company.

Lindsay, a senior leader with Middleby for nearly 25 years, will be retiring at the end of July and plans to remain an adviser to the company until the end of 2023. He will begin this transition immediately and step down as a company officer.

Joining Middleby in 1999, Lindsay began when the company had only a few brands and products in the commercial food service business. Middleby today exceeds $4 billion in sales with more than 150 brands across three business platforms.

"Martin was integral in shaping Middleby into the company it is today. His leadership was critical at a time when the company, and his responsibilities, expanded very quickly," said Tim FitzGerald, Middleby CEO.

Cerwin has been with Middleby for more than a decade in roles of increasing responsibility within the Middleby Corporate Accounting department. Most recently she was Corporate Controller, overseeing and directing the financial reporting functions of all Middleby brands and locations across the three business segments.

Fuchsen joined Middleby in 2011 to build the corporate tax team. He was promoted to vice president of tax in 2014 and since has assumed more responsibility identifying, managing and executing the company's mergers and acquisitions strategy as VP of M&A and Tax.