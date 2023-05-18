Lynch, Nettleton to lead Sikich CPA business

NAPERVILLE -- Sikich said partners Richard Lynch and Antony Nettleton will take over as managing partners of its CPA business. This role was previously held by Tom Krehbiel, who will retire at the end of the year.

"Antony and Richard both have an entrepreneurial spirit and client-focused mindset that will serve our CPA business well," said Chris Geier, Sikich CEO. "As partners and market leaders, they've showcased an innate ability to develop strong teams, drive growth and demonstrate operational excellence. Now, as managing partners, I look forward to seeing Antony and Richard drive continued growth in our CPA business."

Lynch joined Sikich in 2011 as a not-for-profit and higher education partner, later becoming the partner-in-charge of the company's not-for-profit sector and Central Illinois market lead. Prior to joining Sikich, Lynch served as a director at RSM.

Nettleton joined Sikich in 2020 as partner-in-charge of Sikich's assurance practice, later assuming responsibility of the Northern Illinois market. He previously served as global leader of assurance, quality and enterprise risk at Grant Thornton International.

Krehbiel joined Sikich in 1989. He will continue to support Lynch and Nettleton in the transition to managing partners, CPA, and will officially retire on January 1, 2024.