Kwilosz named Mainstreet Realtor of the Year

DOWNERS GROVE -- Brian Kwilosz of Naperville has been named the 2023 Realtor of the Year by the Mainstreet Organization of Realtors.

Kwilosz is the designated managing broker for EXIT Real Estate Partners in Downers Grove and has been a Mainstreet Realtor for more than 15 years.

The Mainstreet Realtor of the Year Award celebrates a local Realtor who has made significant contributions to the real estate profession and their community.

"Brian's commitment to not just his own real estate practice, but the industry as a whole is admirable. As someone who works tirelessly on behalf of his clients, while also advocating for policies that support both Realtors and consumers, this distinguished award is well deserved," said Debbie Pawlowicz, president of the board of directors for the Downers Grove-based organization.

Kwilosz is actively involved in state and federal advocacy related to real estate, serving as a state legislature contact for Illinois state senators and the federal political coordinator for District 11. On the national stage, Kwilosz is a member of the National Association of Realtors Broker Engagement Council.