Imperien announces $65 million project in Zion

ZION -- Rockford-based Imperien, a construction management company, said it is moving forward with a $65 million spec development in the Lake County community of Zion.

Imperien will design and build a half-million square-foot warehouse and office facility at the Trumpet Industrial Park that will be primed for large logistics operations, the company said.

"We are looking to attract major manufacturers and companies with a logistics focus to the Chicago market, with plans break ground in early 2024," said Imperien President Colin Simpson in a news release.

The construction firm pursued the property following a 15-county search for undeveloped sites that would be ideal to develop in proximity to the Chicago market. Following a development agreement with the City of Zion, leaders at Imperien said they worked closely with city and county officials to arrange the proper zoning and entitlements for the project.

Imperien is currently the sole developer of the site and is looking forward to announcing partners in developing it further. The planned development is located three miles from the I-94 and the Russell Road interchange, and is immediately adjacent to Illinois Route 131. Union Pacific rail is directly accessible to the site.