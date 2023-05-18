Gurnee restaurant that specialized in chocolate-infused cuisine to close after 8 years

The Chocolate Sanctuary restaurant in Gurnee is closing after eight years in business, its owners announced Thursday. The restaurant will remain in business through June 30. Daily Herald file photo 2016

The Chocolate Sanctuary, the Gurnee restaurant that infused nearly every dish with its namesake ingredient, will cease operations at the end of June, the family owners said in an announcement to customers Thursday.

"Because of challenges beyond our control and some health issues, we as a family have made the hard decision to close our doors," read the statement from the Collazo family. "We want to thank all of our friends, customers and great staff for all of the support and giving us a wonderful 8-year run."

Opening the restaurant was the culmination of a lifelong dream for Bill and Donna Collazo, according to the restaurant's website. The couple's goal was for the restaurant to provide a sanctuary from the everyday.

The dishes offered at the restaurant over the years have been anything but ordinary: cacao nib-crusted salmon, savory cocoa fettuccine and prime cuts of meat rubbed in a house-spiced cocoa rub.

The last day of service at the restaurant at 5101 Washington St. will be June 30.