Allstate reports huge increase in catalytic converter thefts

NORTHBROOK -- The latest numbers from Allstate show catalytic converter replacements among its customers grew 1,155% nationally between 2019 and 2022.

Allstate also named the top 12 states where thefts are occurring. Illinois was not on the list.

Allstate said the National Insurance Crime Bureau, an insurance industry trade organization, has come to the same conclusion, reporting catalytic converter thefts nationwide increased 1,215% between 2019 and 2022.

"Catalytic converter thefts exploded during the pandemic," says Craig Edmonds, Allstate's vice president of auto physical damage claims. "Supply chain disruptions raised the value of these parts. And because they're relatively easy to steal, theft rings have pounced, creating a multimillion-dollar black market enterprise."

Catalytic converters control your car's exhaust emissions. They also contain precious metals that attract thieves.

Allstate advises motorists to check their auto insurance policies. Not all policies include comprehensive coverage that pays to repair or replace a covered vehicle damaged by vandalism, theft or attempted theft, the insurer said.