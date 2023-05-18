AIT welcomes Cavallucci as head of operations in Europe

ITASCA -- Supply chain solutions leader AIT Worldwide Logistics has hired logistics industry veteran Mario Cavallucci as the company's vice president of Europe operations.

Cavallucci has more than 30 years of experience in the supply chain industry, including 20-plus years in leadership roles, with a record of success at numerous well-known logistics companies in Europe.

Cavallucci is responsible for overseeing all of AIT's European operations and driving efforts to deliver a world-class customer experience. He is also finalizing the integrations of recent acquisitions, developing the company's expansion strategy for Europe, and supporting both organic and inorganic growth in the region.

"We are confident Mario's leadership will be instrumental in both our strategic plans to grow AIT's presence in the European market, as well as the development of a balanced culture in support of our mantra: 'One Team, One Vision,' " said Keith Tholan, president and chief operating officer.

In addition to speaking four languages, Cavallucci belongs to the Club of Logistics, Young Presidents' Organization, and the International Propeller Club. Based in Hamburg, Germany, he plans to travel extensively in the coming months, visiting AIT locations across Europe.