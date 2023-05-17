Development site sold to packaging company

BARTLETT -- Entre Commercial Realty said it recently sold a 3.73-acre industrial site for a build-to-suit building in Bartlett's Brewster Creek Business Park.

Financial terms of the sale were not disclosed. The upcoming construction will involve a new corporate headquarter facility for a large printing & packaging company relocating from Kane County, Entre said in a news release.

This marks the fourth build-to-suit transaction Arlington Heights-based Entre has completed in the Brewster Creek Business Park on behalf of the developer, Triumph Construction.

Mike DeSerto, Cory Kay and Mike Berkowitz of Entre Commercial Realty represented the developer and JLL represented the purchaser in this transaction.