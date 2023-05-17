Demolition begins on former Luigi's Pizza and Fun Center

Work began this week began to demolish the former Luigi's Pizza and Fun Center at 732 Prairie St. in Aurora. Courtesy of Al Benson

AURORA -- Workers from Heneghan Wrecking Co. of Chicago this week began to demolish the former Luigi's Pizza and Fun Center on Aurora's near west side.

After 41 years, the pizza parlor with four banquet rooms, a laser tag arena and a game room with a mini-bowling alley closed in June 2022 when owner William "Bill" Poss retired.