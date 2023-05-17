Demolition begins on former Luigi's Pizza and Fun Center
Posted5/17/2023 1:47 PM
AURORA -- Workers from Heneghan Wrecking Co. of Chicago this week began to demolish the former Luigi's Pizza and Fun Center on Aurora's near west side.
After 41 years, the pizza parlor with four banquet rooms, a laser tag arena and a game room with a mini-bowling alley closed in June 2022 when owner William "Bill" Poss retired.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.