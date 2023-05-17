Activate Games opens in Oak Brook

OAK BROOK -- Activate Games, an indoor, interactive gaming experience, opened its first location in the Chicago area this week in Oak Brook.

The newest U.S. location of Activate opened Monday at 1600 16th Street, Unit 6. It offers a range of high-tech activities that test physical and mental agility across a variety of real-life challenges, where gamers put their strategy and teamwork skills to use, the company said.

Once inside, players have the option to choose from hundreds of combinations of games and difficulty levels, each lasting one to three minutes. Electronic wristbands track scores and progress, making Activate Games ideal for a casual night out with friends and family, or intense competition.

The Oak Brook is the chain's second-largest venue at 10,587 square feet. It features 10 game rooms with one of the most popular games being Grid, an interactive experience with 256 pressure-sensitive, color-changing tiles that challenge players to step on or avoid specific tiles to complete each round.