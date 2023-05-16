Opus Group breaks ground on North Aurora building

The Opus Group said Tuesday it started construction on the third and final building at Tollway Corporate Center in North Aurora. Illustration Courtesy of Opus Group

NORTH AURORA -- The Opus Group said Tuesday it started construction on the third and final building at Tollway Corporate Center, an industrial development in Chicago's I-88 commercial market.

Designed for tenants who need modern warehousing and/or distribution space, the 408,195-square-foot project is a joint venture with Principal Asset Management, through its dedicated real estate investment team.

Located at 320 Overland Drive in North Aurora, the building offers immediate access to I-88 via a full interchange at Route 31. Tollway Corporate Center is located near many restaurants, hotels and a wide variety of corporate users, the builder said.

"We are excited to offer another modern industrial facility in North Aurora," said Mike Robinson, senior director of real estate development at Opus. "Tollway Corporate Center is a rare infill development that offers tenants proximity to area amenities, as well as convenient freeway access and an abundant and well-qualified labor pool in the I-88 corridor."

Opus completed construction of the first two buildings at Tollway Corporate Center in December. The buildings, which were also joint ventures with Principal Asset Management, are now fully leased to Soligent Distribution, Karat Packaging and Ryder Integrated Logistics.

The newest building is expected to be complete in December.

Opus is the developer, design-builder and architect and structural engineer of record on the project. Brian Kling and Reed Adler of Colliers and Dan Leahy and Packy Doyle of NAI Hiffman are marketing the space for lease.