Granite Construction signs office lease in Des Plaines

DES PLAINES -- Granite Construction signed a new 12,925-square-foot, long-term office lease at O'Hare Offices, 1011 E. Touhy Ave. in Des Plaines.

Rosemont-based Lee & Associates, one of the largest national commercial real estate service providers, successfully negotiated the lease. This transaction marks the fourth lease of the year signed at property, which saw earlier commitments from Big Mouth Media, Elara Caring and United Airlines totaling 25,525 square feet, Lee & Associates said.

O'Hare Offices is a five-story, 171,000-square-foot office complex located on I-90 frontage at Lee Street in Chicago's O'Hare market. The property features a fitness center, access to food service and fully customizable office spaces. The landlord recently began a full lobby renovation that will be finished in the summer of 2023.

Granite Construction is a diversified construction and construction materials company and full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure and mineral exploration markets.

Lee & Associates' Tony Russo, senior vice president, and Ryan Freed, vice president, are the building's exclusive leasing agents for landlord Siete 7 LLC.