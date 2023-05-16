Allegiant Fire Protection to open second location

AURORA -- Aurora-based Allegiant Fire Protection said it will open up its second location with a grand opening next month in Valparaiso, Indiana.

Founded in 2018, the company offers expert technicians and support staff who specialize in fire protection system inspections and maintenance, as well as fire alarm system design, installation, service and repair, and 24/7 monitoring for its industrial, commercial, and residential clients.

The site, at 3505 Redbow Drive, Suite A in Valparaiso, is adjacent to Porter County Regional Airport. Allegiant will open in a newly built office building and offer the same services as its Aurora location.

Allegiant's Vice President Jill Nottke said the company chose Valparaiso for its newest location because "we were looking for an area that we could easily access and serve our existing customer base while potentially adding new clientele. We are excited to have a staffed office in the Valparaiso and Northwest Indiana area so we can respond to all customers quickly and efficiently as possible."