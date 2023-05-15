 

WBA sells shares of AmerisourceBergen for $694 million

 
Posted5/15/2023 2:27 PM

DEERFIELD -- Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. said it has sold shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp.'s common stock for about $644 million. In addition, WBA entered into a concurrent share repurchase by AmerisourceBergen for proceeds of approximately $50 million.

WBA's ownership of AmerisourceBergen's common stock has decreased as a result of the concurrent share repurchase by AmerisourceBergen, but remains at approximately 17%.

 

Proceeds to WBA will be used primarily for debt paydown and general corporate purposes, the company said.

The sale has no impact on the long-term partnership between the two companies, WBA said in a news release, adding WBA remains fully committed to the strategic, mutually beneficial relationship with AmerisourceBergen, which has been a strong and trusted partner since 2013. Ornella Barra, chief operating officer, International, of Walgreens Boots Alliance, will continue to serve on AmerisourceBergen's board of directors.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 