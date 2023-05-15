Power Solutions International reports income boost

WOOD DALE -- Power Solutions International Inc. announced first quarter financial results, including an 18% increase in net sales.

Net sales increased $17.5 million in the three months ended March 31, compared to the prior fiscal year quarter, as a result of a sales increases of $6.4 million and $14 million in the power systems and transportation end markets, respectively, which was partly offset by a decrease of $2.9 million in the industrial end market.

Power Solutions International designs, engineers and manufactures emission-certified engines and power systems.

Net income in the first quarter was $3.7 million, or 16 cents per share, versus a net loss of $2.6 million, or a loss of 11 cents per share, for the comparable prior year period, the company said.