Nanophase reports record first quarter revenue

ROMEOVILLE -- Nanophase Technologies Corp. reported financial results for its fiscal year first quarter, including a record $9.5 million in revenue.

Revenue for the quarter was up 16% as compared to $8.2 million for the same period last year.

"We are pleased to have ended the quarter with a strong March in terms of both revenue and profitability," said Jess Jankowski, president and chief executive officer.

Nanophase is a provider of minerals-based and scientifically-driven health care solutions across beauty and life science categories. Its products protect skin from environmental aggressors and are used in skin care products, as well as aid in medical diagnostics.

"We're excited about our prospects for both this year's sales volume, and, more critically, increased profitability," Jankowski said.