CF Industries signs fertilizer distribution deal

DEERFIELD -- CF Industries, one of the world's largest producers of nitrogen fertilizer, is working with CHS Inc. for the distribution of low-carbon nitrogen fertilizer.

CHS is the nation's leading agribusiness cooperative. The deal will accelerate quantifiable agriculture and food system greenhouse gas (GHG) emission reductions through the production and use of the low-carbon fertilizer, CF Industries said.

This initiative was developed as part of the U.S.-UAE's Agriculture Innovation Mission for Climate (AIM for Climate) program that seeks to catalyze global innovation in climate-smart agriculture.

The manufacture of fertilizers, which are essential to crop yields, is a significant contributor to the life cycle GHG footprint of global food production. The partnership will leverage CHS' extensive distribution network to place low- and zero-carbon fertilizers with growers.

"Decarbonized fertilizer is the future of how we sustainably supply and produce the goods that humanity needs," said Bert Frost, senior vice president, sales, supply chain and market development, CF Industries.