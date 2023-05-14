BizWeek: Officials say stadium could take awhile; FAA stops O'Hare plan

Patience required on new Bears stadium

Officials at Arlington Heights village hall are more than two years into their work on the Arlington Park redevelopment project, but most agreed Monday it could be at least another decade until the Bears kick off at a new stadium there.

FAA puts hold on O'Hare night plan

Try again, the FAA tells Chicago and the suburbs after a seven-year effort to craft a nighttime runway rotation at O'Hare International Airport.

Moody's gives COD top rating

The College of DuPage has once again received the highest possible credit rating from Moody's Investors Service.

Bill would affect Uber, Lyft

Ride-share companies such as Uber and Lyft would be subject to the same level of liability as other forms of public transportation under a measure moving through the General Assembly.

State considering grant program for grocers

Lawmakers are considering creating a grant program that would send state dollars to grocers in Illinois communities that have few options for buying food. State Rep. Mary Beth Canty, an Arlington Heights Democrat, is the bill's sponsor.

Sugar Grove could opt for TIF district

The village of Sugar Grove is considering making the property at Interstate 88 and Route 47, which is owned by Crown Community Development, into a tax increment finance district to spur development.

New restaurant set to open

A new restaurant and cocktail lounge, The James, is set to open May 23 at 317 S. Third St., Geneva, the former location of Fiora's, which closed in January.

West Dundee to vote on Sears purchase

After agreeing to buy the former Macy's at Spring Hill Mall, West Dundee trustees are expected to vote Monday on a proposal to acquire the former Sears on the mall property.