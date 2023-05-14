After Hours
Posted 5/14/2023
As everyone is thinking about Mother's Day, downtown Highland Park honored all the wonderful women business owners that make the Central Business District such a success at a "Great Gathering of Women of Downtown Highland Park" photo shoot on May 3 at Wayfarer Theater, 1850 Second Street, Highland Park. There are more than 130 female-owned businesses in downtown Highland Park.
The Buffalo Grove Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce recently had an After Hours event at WJ Golf in Buffalo Grove.
Bloomingdale Chamber of Commerce welcomed Painted Tree Boutiques of 368 W. Army Trail Road in the Bloomingdale Court Shopping Center, to the chamber and to Bloomingdale on May 3. Cutting the ribbon was manager Mickey Reiff and Geri Berg, an employee and one of the merchants.
Buffalo Grove Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce held its monthly membership meeting on May 2. Buffalo Grove President-Elect Eric Smith and Chamber Co-President Roy Mason gave tribute to Buffalo Grove President Beverly Sussman with a plaque to honor her years of dedication and service to Buffalo Grove. They also had Buffalo Grove Chief of Police Brian Budds and his crew speak about what's happening in the community.
On May 5 a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for Twelve-O-Five Comics located at 1450 W. Irving Park Road in Bensenville. The new store offers a wide selection of comic books including newly printed additions as well as action figures, and more. They also offer buy, sell or trade opportunities. Village President Frank DeSimone and store owner Franco DeAstis cut the ceremonial red ribbon while joined by members of the Village Board, Bensenville Chamber of Commerce, and Franco's family.
The Schaumburg Business Association hosted a ribbon cutting for Homewatch CareGivers with their opening of the Schaumburg location. Along with Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly were trustees Brian Bieschke and Jamie Clar, SBA President Lisa Gilbert and numerous members of the Schaumburg Business Association.
The Geneva Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting for J.McLaughlin, 29 S. 3rd St., Geneva on May 10. Store manager, Pam Stricker cut the ribbon surrounded by associates, family, friends, Geneva Chamber board members, ambassadors and staff. For more information on this business, visit their website http://www.jmclaughlin.com.
The Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated a ribbon-cutting celebrating the grand opening of sweetgreen Naperville at 223 South Main Street on May 10 as well as marking new Mayor Scott Wehrli's first official ribbon cutting. The ceremony was facilitated with esteemed ambassadors and community members, as well as civic leaders.
