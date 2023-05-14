After Hours

On May 5 a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held for Twelve-O-Five Comics located at 1450 W. Irving Park Road in Bensenville. The new store offers a wide selection of comic books including newly printed additions as well as action figures, and more. They also offer buy, sell or trade opportunities. Village President Frank DeSimone and store owner Franco DeAstis cut the ceremonial red ribbon while joined by members of the Village Board, Bensenville Chamber of Commerce, and Franco's family.