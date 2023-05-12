Leeco Steel employee receives AWMI Chicago award

LISLE -- Sara Joslyn, an employee of Lisle-based Leeco Steel, received the AWMI Chicago Chapter's 2022 Volunteer of the Year Award during the chapter's annual industry dinner event.

The Chicago Chapter of the Association of Women in the Metals Industry (AWMI), an organization that supports and encourages the growth of women in the metals industry, annually recognizes one of its members as Volunteer of the Year for their efforts to support chapter events and the organization's values.

"We are proud of Sara for receiving the AWMI Chicago Chapter's Volunteer of the Year Award," said Ryan Murphy, vice president of purchasing at Leeco Steel. "Being a member of AWMI is important to Leeco, and employees like Sara play a key role in supporting the organization and promoting its values."

Leeco has been an AWMI Corporate Member for 16 years. The company is the largest supplier of steel plate in North America.