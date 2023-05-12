Castanares joins Professional Wealth Advisors as partner

DOWNERS GROVE -- Robert Castanares has joined Professional Wealth Advisors LLC as partner and wealth adviser, said Managing Partner Stephen Potts.

Castanares comes to PWA with 21 years of experience as a financial adviser at J.P. Morgan Securities.

Castanares graduated from Millikin University in 1999. He holds his FINRA Series 7, 63 and 65 through LPL Financial, along with his Life and Health Insurance licenses.

"We are thrilled Rob has chosen to partner with PWA, and we look forward to supporting him in this next chapter of his career," Potts said. "At PWA, our goal is to help advisers enhance their service commitment to current and future clients, by utilizing the innovative tools, technology and comprehensive solutions we have to offer."

PWA was founded in 2015 by partners seeking to create a financial services platform to make independence for advisers more fulfilling.

"I chose to partner with PWA so I could take greater ownership over the way my clients are looked after. I'm excited to get started broadening the services I can provide to my clients while simplifying their financial lives in the process," Castanares said.