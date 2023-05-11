US Foods reports increase in sales
Posted5/11/2023 3:06 PM
Rosemont-based US Foods Holding Corp., one of the largest food service distributors in the U.S., reported first quarter financial results Thursday, including net sales of $8.5 billion, an increase of 9.5% compared to the same period a year ago.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.