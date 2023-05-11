CLM joins Orion's facilities maintenance business

RIVER GROVE -- CLM Midwest has joined a national facilities maintenance business with investment backing to help it grow.

CLM Midwest is the fifth company to partner with Orion Group's Orion Facilities Maintenance, a commercial and industrial field services company backed by Alpine Investors.

Orion is building a national facilities maintenance business by partnering with exceptional founder-owned facility maintenance businesses and providing resources to help fuel their next chapters of growth, the company said.

Founded in 1998, River Grove-based CLM Midwest is a facilities maintenance company that provides plumbing, electrical, general carpentry and other interior and exterior facility maintenance to an array of national, multisite customers.

"We began primarily as a snow plowing business in the Chicagoland neighborhoods over 25 years ago and quickly expanded our services to provide facility maintenance and landscaping throughout the greater Midwest," said Rose Lollino, co-founder with her husband Guy of CLM. "We have grown by building a team of incredible technicians and support staff who embody the CLM values."