Knowles gifts $200,000 to UIC students

ITASCA -- Knowles Corp. said it has committed $200,000 to the University of Illinois at Chicago College of Engineering to support the enrollment and academic success of female students pursuing STEM degrees.

Knowles is a maker of audio processing solutions and small acoustic microphones and speakers used in cellphones, hearing aids headphones and other smart devices. As part of its perennial sponsorship, this year's Knowles' donation supports the university's efforts to empower diverse groups of students to access opportunities in science, technology, engineering and math fields.

"A diverse workforce is crucial for ensuring innovation in technology," said Jeffrey Niew, president and CEO of Knowles and chairman of the UIC College of Engineering Advisory Board. "This gift will further support UIC in attracting, retaining and developing the talent to accelerate change in the technology sector while advancing the growth of underrepresented groups in STEM."